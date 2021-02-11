Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,439 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $88.86 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.