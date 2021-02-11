Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 9,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

