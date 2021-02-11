Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EASG opened at $29.78 on Thursday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17.

