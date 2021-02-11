Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100,780 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

