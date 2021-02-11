Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) by 171.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,569,000.

Shares of DRSK opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $32.02.

