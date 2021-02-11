PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $371,610.58 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $371,610.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,534.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.37. 3,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $103.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $73,230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,148,000 after purchasing an additional 265,845 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,625,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PriceSmart by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 37,494 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

