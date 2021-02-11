Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE PDS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $22.67. 3,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,440. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $305.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

