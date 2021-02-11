PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$14.25 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.98.

PSK stock opened at C$11.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$15.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.31.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

