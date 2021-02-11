PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.75 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 94.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $22,120.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,679.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,724.73 or 0.03860228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.77 or 0.00402365 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.46 or 0.01122343 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.00477179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.38 or 0.00390286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.00259590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00024324 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,688,452 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

