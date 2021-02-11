Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

POST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.70.

NYSE:POST opened at $98.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3,272.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Post by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,702,000 after purchasing an additional 647,655 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in Post by 33.6% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,930,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP grew its stake in Post by 1,301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 129,880 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,333,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Post by 2,479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

