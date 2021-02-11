Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $3.10. Portman Ridge Finance shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 43,125 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.
The company has a market cap of $89.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth $2,646,000. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.
About Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)
Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.
See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.