Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $3.10. Portman Ridge Finance shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 43,125 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a market cap of $89.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 47.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth $2,646,000. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

