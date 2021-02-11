Populous Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.50 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003578 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $91.04 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $528.20 or 0.01105387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.53 or 0.05350145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026472 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00018978 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00033772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

