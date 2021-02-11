Poplar Forest Capital LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.90.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

