Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.76 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $30.52 or 0.00063809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $19.76 million and $26.57 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00269251 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00102976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00077621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00087397 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00062829 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

Poolz Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.