Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Now Covered by Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Pollard Banknote from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS PBKOF opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

