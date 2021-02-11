Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) stock opened at C$37.25 on Tuesday. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 52 week low of C$12.06 and a 52 week high of C$38.74. The stock has a market cap of C$963.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.64 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 15,000 shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$375,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$165,440.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$461,229.12. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $663,816 over the last ninety days.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

