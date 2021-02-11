Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.30.

Get Playtika alerts:

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.