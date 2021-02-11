Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. Playtika has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

Get Playtika alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.