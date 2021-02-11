Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Shares of PAGP opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

