Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.88

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.88 and last traded at C$9.82, with a volume of 41016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.77.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$125.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is 90.98%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

