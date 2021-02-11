Piper Sandler Comments on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $25.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $25.31.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $58.59.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

