Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $267.69 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $329.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.23 and a 200-day moving average of $227.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

