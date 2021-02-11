Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COG. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,709,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,677,000 after acquiring an additional 652,366 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 283,413 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 305,192 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 69,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

