Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.25.

ESS stock opened at $267.69 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $329.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.23 and its 200-day moving average is $227.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

