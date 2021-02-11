Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE PNW opened at $77.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average is $79.14. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.