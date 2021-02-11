Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

PPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.71.

PPC stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

