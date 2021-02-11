Pi Financial Trims Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) Target Price to C$2.00

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) had its price objective lowered by Pi Financial from C$2.05 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

TSE TML opened at C$1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$121.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.31. Treasury Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.98.

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

