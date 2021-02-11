Pi Financial Trims Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) Target Price to C$2.00

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) had its price objective lowered by Pi Financial from C$2.05 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.
TSE TML opened at C$1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$121.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.31. Treasury Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.98.
Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) Company Profile
Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.