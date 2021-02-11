Pi Financial Trims Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) Target Price to C$2.65

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.85 to C$2.65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 126.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) alerts:

TSE:NHK opened at C$1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$59.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.39.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 43,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,994,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,593,436.72. Also, Director Morris Prychidny purchased 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 488,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$561,893.45. Insiders have purchased a total of 158,300 shares of company stock valued at $188,599 over the last three months.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. Its land position covers an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that consists of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.