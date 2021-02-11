Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s share price rose 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 24,775,703 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 18,143,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market cap of $179.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 12.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 5,811.09% and a negative net margin of 186.72%. Research analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Phunware by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Phunware by 6,293.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

