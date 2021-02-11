Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $797.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $36,087.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,531.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,462.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $911,392. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 55.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 98.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

