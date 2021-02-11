Phoenix Global (PHB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.20 Million

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $23.30 million and $1.20 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 20% higher against the dollar. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00266502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058371 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.72 or 0.01108283 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00103544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006264 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global (PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,455,449,177 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing

Phoenix Global Token Trading

