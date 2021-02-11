Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) COO Larry Lee Miller Sells 20,000 Shares

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $925.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1,531.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.