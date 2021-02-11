Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Trading Down 1.1%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €174.40 ($205.18) and last traded at €175.00 ($205.88). 4,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €177.00 ($208.24).

PFV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €129.50 ($152.35) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €138.38 ($162.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 44.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €173.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €166.86.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

