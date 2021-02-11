Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $334.84. 524,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,886,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.63 and a 200-day moving average of $300.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $335.46.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

