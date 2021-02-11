Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 865 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,285 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.27. 35,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $151.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.71.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.