Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 1,389 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.69. 3,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

