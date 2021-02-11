Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 1,365 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 39,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 66,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,594,699. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $241.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

