Perlin Trading 63.4% Higher Over Last Week (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $36.81 million and $21.50 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded 63.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Perlin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00060137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.76 or 0.01150472 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00028566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.32 or 0.05577269 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00020123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00045406 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00032527 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

Perlin (CRYPTO:PERL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

Perlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.