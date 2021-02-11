Peony Trading Up 430.5% This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 77.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Peony has traded up 430.5% against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $492,373.50 and $21,696.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can now be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 93.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 81.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Token Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,604,996 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

