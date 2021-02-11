PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Posts Earnings Results

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 432,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,677. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $463.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $187,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

