PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.85. PayPal reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. 140166 upped their target price on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $283.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $286.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.03. The stock has a market cap of $331.65 billion, a PE ratio of 106.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

