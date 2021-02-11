Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 435 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,052 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.71. 347,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,962,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.04.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

