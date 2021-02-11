Pavion Blue Capital LLC Invests $237,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,490. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.04 and a 200-day moving average of $126.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

