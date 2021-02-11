Patientory Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $112,349.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Patientory has traded 128.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory token can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $112,349.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.59 or 0.01145105 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.62 or 0.05508953 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00027625 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00020078 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044451 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

