Parsec Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 3.3% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

American Express stock opened at $128.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.04. The stock has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.