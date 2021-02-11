Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $330,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.