Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $357.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 20,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $124,103.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,267.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $155,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 617,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,800.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after buying an additional 416,481 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 219,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 45,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

