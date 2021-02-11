Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.82-0.88 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.71.

Paramount Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,444. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

