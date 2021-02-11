Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 618.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.37 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45.

