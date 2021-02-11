Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after buying an additional 958,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,309,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after buying an additional 189,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,075,000 after buying an additional 65,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,403,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,075,000 after buying an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE:XYL opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average of $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,453. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.